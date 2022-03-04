PolkaWar Price Down 0.9% This Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $206,763.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.88 or 0.06520396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,293.32 or 1.00167971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002847 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

