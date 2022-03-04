PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after buying an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.91%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

