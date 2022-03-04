Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of -44.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE APTS opened at $25.70 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.