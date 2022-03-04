Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

