Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.
Shares of PRIM opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
