Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

