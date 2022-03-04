Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

PFG stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.