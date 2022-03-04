Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,370 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 311.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.37. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $140.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

