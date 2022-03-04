Private Trust Co. NA Has $482,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Shares of FRC opened at $169.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

