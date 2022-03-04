Private Trust Co. NA Has $593,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,303,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $292.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.67 and a 200-day moving average of $329.36. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 over the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

