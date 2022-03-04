Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 205,984 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

