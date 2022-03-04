Private Trust Co. NA Sells 108 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.