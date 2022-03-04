Private Trust Co. NA Sells 575 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ICON Public by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICON Public by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $231.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $168.99 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.