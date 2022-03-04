ProAssurance Co. (PRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ProAssurance has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.