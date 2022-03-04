Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $5,469,434.88 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.58 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.84.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
