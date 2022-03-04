Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $5,469,434.88 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.58 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

