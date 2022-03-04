Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

PLD stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.