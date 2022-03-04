ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ EQRR opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $56.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.302 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

