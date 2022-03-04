ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 72,317 shares.The stock last traded at $57.63 and had previously closed at $60.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UYG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth $444,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 98,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth $914,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

