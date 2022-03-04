ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.75. Approximately 669,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,178,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $29,700,000. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,785,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

