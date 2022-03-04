ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 3.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.75. Approximately 669,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 79,178,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $29,700,000. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,785,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

