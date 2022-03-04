ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $15.42

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $15.89. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 221,392 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

