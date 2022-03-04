ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 10.6%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.64. 2,691,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,969,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 276.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 76,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,293 shares during the last quarter.

