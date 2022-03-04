Proton Market Capitalization Tops $110.45 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00103771 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,405,751,624 coins and its circulating supply is 9,660,760,679 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

