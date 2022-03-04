Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 189,338 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.29. 79,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,301. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.10 and a 200-day moving average of $362.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

