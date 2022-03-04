Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $8,234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.99. 132,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,787. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.