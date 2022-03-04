Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $9.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.94. The company had a trading volume of 155,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.80 and a 200 day moving average of $563.44. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

