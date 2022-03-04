Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $56.47. 514,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,709,609. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $234.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

