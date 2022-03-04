Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,474. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.45. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

