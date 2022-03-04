PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $49.00 at JMP Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $62.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 89.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 28.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PubMatic by 53.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
