PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $49.00 at JMP Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $62.25.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,559 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 89.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 28.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PubMatic by 53.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.