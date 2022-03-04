Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,379. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,114 shares of company stock worth $113,792. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.