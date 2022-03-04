Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,379. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,114 shares of company stock worth $113,792. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
