Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 49,445 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $76,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 19,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

