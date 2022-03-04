Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

SCHC traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

