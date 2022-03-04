Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,849. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

