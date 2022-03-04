Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 38,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pure Storage by 16.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pure Storage by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

