Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 70,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,079. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 452,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

