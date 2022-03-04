Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

