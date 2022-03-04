Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

