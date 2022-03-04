Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Churchill Downs Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of CHDN opened at $235.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.