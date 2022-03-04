Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Churchill Downs Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of CHDN opened at $235.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.