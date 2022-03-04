Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issued By Piper Sandler

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
