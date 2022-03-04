Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issued By Piper Sandler

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.