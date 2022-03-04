Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gaia, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gaia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of GAIA opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.