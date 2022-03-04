Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gaia, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gaia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of GAIA opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Gaia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

