Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

