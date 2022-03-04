Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Lion Electric stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

