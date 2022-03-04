Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Scientific Games Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $63.57 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after acquiring an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,227,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,075,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

