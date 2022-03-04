Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.30 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $312.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

