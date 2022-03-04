Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for International Game Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Financial also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

