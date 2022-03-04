Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Merus Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merus by 4,040.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

