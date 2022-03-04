Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Raised by Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.91.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.64 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

