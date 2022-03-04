Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Increased by Analyst

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Porch Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.20 on Friday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,574,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,073,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

