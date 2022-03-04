Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.21). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.17) EPS.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

