Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

