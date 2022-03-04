Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 176.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

