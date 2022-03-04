Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

